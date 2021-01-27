ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $15.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $516.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,421. ServiceNow has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $537.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.68.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

