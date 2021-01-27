ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $15.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $516.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,421. ServiceNow has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $537.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.33.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.68.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.
Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.