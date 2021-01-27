Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) traded down 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.72. 6,828,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 5,038,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $222.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 110,671 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 1,550.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 183,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.