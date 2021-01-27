Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.86

Shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.86 and traded as high as $72.40. Severfield plc (SFR.L) shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 117,095 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.86. The company has a market capitalization of £217.58 million and a PE ratio of 11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Severfield plc (SFR.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Severfield plc (SFR.L)’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield plc (SFR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield plc (SFR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.