Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading 13.9% Higher

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) shares traded up 13.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.38 and last traded at $125.00. 4,523,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 1,194,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $69.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -186.56, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,965 shares of company stock valued at $44,940,116 over the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 12.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

