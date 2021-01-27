Shard Hits One Day Volume of $1,262.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Shard has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $1,262.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Shard has traded up 115.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

