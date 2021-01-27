SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Tops $157,021.49

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $157,021.49 and approximately $23.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,610.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.54 or 0.04095190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.00402003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.70 or 0.01240426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00537638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00412000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00257283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00022740 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

