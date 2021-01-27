Shift (SHIFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $19.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003687 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001255 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002637 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

