ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Down 9.3%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) dropped 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 1,239,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,671,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

