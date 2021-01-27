Shiner International (OTCMKTS:UECN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shiner International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UECN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.04. Shiner International shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 105,433 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Shiner International (OTCMKTS:UECN)

Shiner International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) tobacco films, coated films, color printing products, advanced films, and water based coatings in Chinese China, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shiner International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiner International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.