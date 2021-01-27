Shivom 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $69.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00068243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.02 or 0.00909542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00051173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.70 or 0.04403381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Coinsuper, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

