Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.27

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.27 and traded as high as $43.62. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 212,842 shares changing hands.

SCVL has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.87 million, a PE ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $274.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $546,037.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,066 shares of company stock worth $1,318,340. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.