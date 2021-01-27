ShowHand Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $39,981.72 and approximately $205.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.17 or 0.00913889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.70 or 0.04393289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017605 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

