Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

SSTK traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.78. 11,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,258. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $77.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

