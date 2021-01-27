Sicart Associates LLC Sells 3,727 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.97.

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

