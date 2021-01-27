Siemens Healthineers’ (SMMNY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMMNY. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. AlphaValue raised Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Siemens Healthineers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SMMNY traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. 43,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

