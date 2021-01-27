Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Trading Down 9.7%

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares fell 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.39. 1,029,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 584,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIEN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $221.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The company had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the third quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sientra by 252.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sientra during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

