Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.76) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Wireless in a report released on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.66). National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

SWIR stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $714.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.40 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.