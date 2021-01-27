Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $166.72.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $3,958,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 571,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,424,000 after buying an additional 29,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.