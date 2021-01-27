Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLAB opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average of $110.67. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $144.68.

In other news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $194,625.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

