Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor producer on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Silicon Motion Technology has raised its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. 466,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,506. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

