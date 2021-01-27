Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

SIMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 253.3% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 95,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,411 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 226,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

