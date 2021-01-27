Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.