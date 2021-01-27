Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Siltronic in a report released on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siltronic’s FY2021 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Siltronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SSLLF stock opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $172.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.97.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

