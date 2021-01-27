Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Siltronic in a report released on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siltronic’s FY2021 earnings at $8.71 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Siltronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Siltronic Company Profile
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.
Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.