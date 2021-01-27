Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Down 9%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.50 and last traded at $81.27. 1,874,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,441,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $26,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $529,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 110,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 271.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

