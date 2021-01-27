Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) rose 15.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Sincerity Applied Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINC)

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic pallets for aluminum cans to end users and distributors.

