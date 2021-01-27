Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.94

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and traded as high as $18.72. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 19,051 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.86.

About Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides communication, infotainment, and technology services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as telecommunication equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.