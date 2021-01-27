SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $231,098.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.49 or 0.00921303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,356.53 or 0.04439854 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017996 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

