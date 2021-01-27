Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Down 6.9%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.88. 2,847,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,362,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 862.55% and a negative return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

