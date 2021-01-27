Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) traded down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.54. 2,319,079 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 1,218,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIOX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $4,043,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

