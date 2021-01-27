Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.01

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 1786545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.
SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sirius XM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIRI)
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
