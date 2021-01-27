Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.01

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 1786545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

