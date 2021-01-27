Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

SIRI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 147,175,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,167,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,182,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

