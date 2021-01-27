Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Down 5.3%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.88 and last traded at $31.65. Approximately 2,742,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,547,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,437,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

