Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

SVKEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.