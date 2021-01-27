Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SVKEF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

