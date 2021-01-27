Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,115,000 after buying an additional 1,660,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,848 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $387,442,000 after purchasing an additional 979,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,251,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $251,877,000 after purchasing an additional 808,462 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

