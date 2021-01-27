Skyline Asset Management LP Cuts Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Skyline Asset Management LP lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,200 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,664,000 after buying an additional 941,120 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 13.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,238,000 after purchasing an additional 291,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Ryder System by 36.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 179,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ryder System by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $69.95.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.