Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Up 6.6%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.82 and last traded at $108.25. 598,973 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 366,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $2,836,592.46. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,442.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,999 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

