SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

SLM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,382,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. SLM has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

