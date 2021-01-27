SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Down 6.4%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 6,382,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,118,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get SLM alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SLM by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,352 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in SLM in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 41.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 128,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.