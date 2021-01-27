Small Love Potion Price Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $734,208.56 and $343,639.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00050860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00132651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00292705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00068843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036914 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

