Smartshare (SSP) 1-Day Volume Hits $201,490.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Smartshare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $726,097.73 and approximately $201,490.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

