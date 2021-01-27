SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) Shares Gap Down to $72.50

Shares of SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.50, but opened at $70.01. SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) shares last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 8,840 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%.

In other SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel acquired 60,000 shares of SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($47,034.23). Also, insider Frederic Hervouet acquired 51,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £32,219.54 ($42,095.04).

About SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF)

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

