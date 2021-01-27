SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.85

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 199580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,197 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 315.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

