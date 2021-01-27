Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,460.80

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,460.80 and traded as high as $1,488.00. Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) shares last traded at $1,465.50, with a volume of 454,791 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,537.50 ($20.09).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,534.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,460.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 22.07.

In other Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) news, insider George Buckley bought 948 shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.12 ($16,336.71).

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Company Profile (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

