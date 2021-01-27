Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 5.3%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $264.00 and last traded at $266.20. Approximately 4,366,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,612,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.98.
SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.13.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.60.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $64,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.
