Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 5.3%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $264.00 and last traded at $266.20. Approximately 4,366,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,612,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.98.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $64,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

