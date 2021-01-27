SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Cap Reaches $7.89 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $40.00 or 0.00131854 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00050845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00134984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00296460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00070701 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00036779 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

