Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 8,659,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,829,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

