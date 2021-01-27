Social Send Price Hits $0.0157 on Major Exchanges (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Social Send has a total market cap of $850,492.74 and approximately $4,294.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Social Send has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001196 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002124 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

