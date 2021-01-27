Societe Generale Lowers Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) to Hold

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DETNF. DNB Markets lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aker BP ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$23.45 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

