Societe Generale Lowers Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DETNF. DNB Markets lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aker BP ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$23.45 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

