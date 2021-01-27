SOL Capital Management CO Buys 874 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.97.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.